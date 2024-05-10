In a spine-chilling incident in Karnataka's Kodagu district, a 32-year-old man brutally murdered a 16-year-old girl after the victim's family decided against marrying the minor before she turned 18. The young girl had just cleared her Class 10 exam, securing 52 percent. Even as the villagers were celebrating this feat, the victim's life was abruptly ended.

The victim, identified as Meena, was attacked by Onkarappa alias Papa, on Thursday at around 5:30PM. The victim was allegedly engaged to the accused, but after the intervention of the child welfare and police officials, the families were convinced not to carry out the wedding until the minor turned 18. This angered the accused, who then went to the house of the victim, dragged her out and hacked her to death in front of her parents.

The accused decapitated the victim with a sword and fled the scene with her severed head. The accused has been absconding since.

A complaint was filed by the victim's elder brother Dilip at the Somwarpet police station. The officials are looking for the suspect and security has been provided at the home of the victim's father.

"The accused is absconding, we are looking for him. We have been told that child helpline officials from the Social Welfare department had stopped the engagement. We don't know the motive yet," a police officer was quoted as saying.