In anticipation of upcoming polls in Bengaluru, campaigns from political parties have kept citizens busy. Amidst all this, a shocking crime took place in the heart of the city, wherein a 46-year-old man killed his ex-girlfriend and ended up dead after he was bludgeoned to death by the victim's mother.

The incident took place in a park in South Bengaluru's JP Nagar on Thursday evening. The man, identified as 46-year-old Suresh, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at Shiva Temple Park near Sarakki at around 4PM. Suresh was already married, but had an affair with the girl, identified as 25-year-old Anusha, a resident of Shakambari Nagar, the police said.

Prior to the meeting, Anusha had filed a harassment complaint against Suresh the same morning. But Suresh had invited Anusha to the park for one last meeting.

"On Thursday, Anusha was at the park along with her mother to meet Suresh and sever ties with him once and for all," said an investigating officer.

When Anusha's decision enraged Suresh, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. Anusha's mother, identified as 50-year-old Geetha, who was watching them from a distance, rushed to rescue her daughter. Upon failing, she bludgeoned Suresh to death with a hollow brick.

The police have opened an investigation, recovered the knife and are gathering eyewitnesses of the crime. Anusha's mother has been detained following the crime. "We will book two FIRs. One against Suresh for killing Anusha, and the other against Anusha's mother for murdering Suresh," an officer said.