The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday. The state has 224 Assembly seats and the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

The voting will be held on single day for all the constituenceis on May 10, 2023 and the result will be known on May 13 when counting will be taken up simultaneously.

During the briefing to announce the poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that 5,21,73,579 people are eligible to vote in the state, including 2.62 crore males and 2.59 crore females. There are over 9.17 lakh first-time voters to participate in the upcoming polls.

Poll Schedule:

For the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 constituencies and the average voter per polling station is 883, said the EC.

Half of the polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials, the EC announced.

First-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka and all young voters who turn 18 years of age by April 1, 2023 will be eligible to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission has increased deployment of personnel from 1,900 to 2,400 this time to check use of money power in Karnataka elections, said the CEC.