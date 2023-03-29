The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The state has 224 Assembly seats and the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards. The first list of 124 candidates was already announced.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi made it clear to the cadre that the state elections are crucial. Amid all the frothing and fuming by Congress leaders over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, she responded saying, "We must win Karnataka elections to prove our point."

Shivakumar maintained that the second list of 100 candidates would be announced after March 30. The party has already announced tickets for 124 candidates ahead of the BJP. "There is no dissent. We will accommodate all party leaders," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.