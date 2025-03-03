A shocking incident has come to light on Monday in Karnataka's Mangaluru where a 40-year-old man allegedly died suicide, accusing a woman officer from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of sexual harassment and cheating, police said.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Pandeshwara police station.

The deceased, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, ended his life in a hotel room.

According to the police, he recorded a video on Instagram before taking the extreme step, in which he made allegations against the CISF officer.

The police said that the woman officer serves as an assistant commandant in the CISF.

The deceased worked for a private company in Chennai, where he met the CISF officer.

It is alleged that she concealed the fact that she was married and developed a relationship with the man.

The deceased also accused the officer of sexually exploiting him and subjecting him to mental harassment.

He also claimed that she had cheated him. He had travelled from Chennai to Mangaluru on March 1 to attend an event and had rented a room in the city.

Following his suicide, the deceased's brother came all the way from Uttar Pradesh and lodged a police complaint.

Police sources said that a team will soon be sent to Chennai to take the woman officer into custody.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide, unable to bear the harassment from his wife, in the Mahadevanagara locality of Kalaburagi city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Biradar.

Rakesh had married Megha six months ago, and the couple frequently quarrelled over household chores.

Meanwhile, Megha's mother and sister had allegedly threatened Rakesh, warning him that if their daughter faced any trouble, they would file a police complaint against him.

On Monday morning, the couple reportedly fought over bringing milk and curd home. Although elders attempted to mediate, the discord persisted.

During the argument, Megha allegedly threatened Rakesh with a police complaint. Shortly afterward, he was found hanging at home.

Rakesh's family has lodged a complaint against Megha and two others at the Chowk police station.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

(With inputs from IANS)