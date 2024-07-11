The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at 56 locations, including residences, offices and other properties of some officials on Thursday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Sources said that more than a hundred officials were involved in the raid.

According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted against 11 government officials. The operation was initiated based on allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income. The simultaneous raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Kalaburag, Belagavi and Hassan districts.

The sleuths have obtained a search warrant from the court to conduct searches, inspections and seizures.

In Bengaluru, the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and his relatives were raided.

A raid was being conducted on the house of a Tahsildar in Kolar city, and inspections were underway. Meanwhile, a raid was conducted on the house of a Grade-1 Secretary in Hassan. His houses in Hassan and Bengaluru were being inspected.

Lokayukta raids have also taken place in Mandya and Mysore. In Mysore, Lokayukta officials raided the house of a superintendent engineer in the irrigation department. Officials were conducting inspections at his residence in J.C. Nagar, Mysuru. Additionally, documents were being examined at the Gokulam office.

In Mandya, raids were conducted on the houses of a retired executive engineer and his relatives. The raids took place at three locations in Mandya district and two locations in Mysuru. In Mandya district's Ijjlaghatta village, a farmhouse belonging to him, his father's house, and a jelly crusher were also raided.

In Chitradurga, a raid was conducted on the house and farmhouse belonging to a retired engineer. The places included his farmhouse in Sugur, Hiriyur taluk, and a bottle factory near Aimangala, sources stated.

The official statement is yet to be made by the Lokayukta over the raids.

(With inputs from IANS)