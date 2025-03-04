Amid ongoing infighting within Karnataka Congress, State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The meeting spanning 20 minutes gained significance following a statement by former Union Minister and ex-Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, who asserted that no one could prevent Shivakumar from becoming the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar's staunch supporter, MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga, claimed the party's state chief would assume the Chief Minister's position in December and lead the party in the next Assembly elections.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Shivakumar stated: "Kharge is our national president, and if I do not respect him, then who else should I respect?"

"Am I supposed to go to the BJP office instead? I am overseeing the construction of our new office and have sought his availability for the ground-breaking ceremony. Nothing beyond this was discussed," he clarified.

Interestingly, reacting to Moily's remark, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would follow the instructions of the Congress high command.

Siddaramaiah further said, "I am telling you again, the statements of former Union Minister Veerappa Moily or any other leaders are not important. The decision of the party high command is important and we will abide by it."

Shivakumar had also clarified that Kharge directed the party members not to discuss the change in the state's Chief Minister's post.

On Moily's statement, Shivakumar replied that it was the former union minister's opinion.

However, BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra said that Moily had indicated Shivakumar would soon become the Chief Minister and the state would witness swift political developments.

Notably, Shivakumar's holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj and his praises for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have raised eyebrows in Congress.

