In a novel, appreciative initiative, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has got cracking on the plan to launch a 'sanitiser bus' as an act of prevention of the further spread of novel coronavirus. The state transport corporation is on its way of converting an old bus into a sanitiser bus that will hereafter have mechanised devices to spray a solution on personnel walking through.

Scrap bus to sanitiser tunnel!

In short, the bus will be like the 'sanitiser tunnels' installed in other places in Karnataka.

The state-run bus corporation has begun building the 'sanitiser bus' by revamping a scrapped bus in the Bengaluru division.

"This will be ready in a few days. Our staff and passengers will have to get into this bus before entering to depot or bus stations once the bus services resume after the nation-wide lockdown," said a KSRTC spokesperson to the media.

1 / 2



According to KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalsad, the bus will have replicated initiatives in other divisions. "If the lockdown is lifted in any part of the districts, the divisional controllers should be ready to operate buses and it is mandatory that all the crew should wear masks," he said.

Once ready to launch, the sanitiser bus will stationed near the bus terminals. The primary feature of these tunnels is the disinfectant spray, which in fact is a safe environment-friendly bio-disinfectant solution that could sanitise those inside.

The managing director has also instructed divisional controllers to ensure the availability of the masks and also to take precautionary measures.