A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday fell ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water. The incident occurred in Anantapur district. After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors examined him and said there was no danger to his life. They said the DMHO would be discharged in a few hours.

Hand sanitisers are now the most needed in maintaining personal hygiene for preventing oneself from contracting the novel coronavirus.

Export of sanitisers banned

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday, March 24, banned the export of all sanitisers, ventilators, and other ICU equipment with immediate effect.

Issuing an order prohibiting the export, the Ministry of Commerce has also banned exports of all types of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance or device.

Coronavirus cases in India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 6412 while the death toll is now 199, according to the health ministry. The three-week-long national lockdown is about to meet its end, while Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown.