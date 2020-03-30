With the novel coronavirus continuing its onslaughts on the humankind, the only way to protect one's self is through personal hygiene and self-quarantine. From wearing masks to cleaning hands with soap and water or sanitiser every hour, people are taking every possible precautionary measure to combat the contagious virus.

Shortage of essential items in markets

But what's happening on the other side then?

Shortage of these mandatory things in stores! With massive stockpiling of sanitisers, masks, and necessary stuff; the markets are consequently forced to increase the price of the fewer left goods.

This must-have undoubtedly been the reason for the man in the latest viral video that shows him stealthily put an entire bottle sanitiser into his pocket from an ATM kiosk.

Shared by the Pakistani journalist, Naila Inayat with the caption, "When you think no one is watching you," features a man taking out money from the machine.

Video becomes viral

As soon as he puts the money in his pocket, he spots the bottle of hand sanitiser. Instead of pumping it in his hands, he puts the entire bottle inside his jacket and walks out of the vestibule.

The 32-second clip is a CCTV footage from March 27 of an ATM. The video promises a good laugh to the Twitterti; but in fact mirrors the real time situation f the world outside.

As soon as the clip was shared, it became a hit online and garnered over 111k views. In the comments section, a Twitter user even shared a similar video from another ATM vestibule in India.

Click here to watch the video