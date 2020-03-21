In order to step up the personal care and hygiene that already went out of the common man's limit due to steep rates of hand sanitizers and masks, the government and the private sector have now capped the prices of such products.

The government has capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement that the price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30.

Govt's much-needed intervention

Paswan added that this step has been taken to give relief to the public as a sharp increase in raw materials of these products and the prices of similar products was noted. This made it difficult for people to afford it. Though, there were some sections of society buying such products but it was at exorbitant rates.

Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks "essential commodities" to avoid middlemen from hoarding such commodities.

On March 19, the government had placed price limits on alcohols used in making hand sanitizer and stated that the material used for making masks will also be available at lower prices.

Push for personal hygiene

In a similar move, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), announced a price cut on certain sanitisation products that helps in fighting coronavirus and other viruses and bacteria.

Rs 100 crore was pledged by the FMCG company on Friday to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. It also announced a 15 per cent price cut on Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners.

The company's statement said that the production of reduced price products will be carried out on priority so that they can be made available to the people in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus in India

India recorded its maximum cases on Friday, with 63 new cases recorded positive on a single day. Total number of cases as of now is nearing 300 and out of this, 22 patients have been cured or discharged and 4 have died.

In an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding tackling coronavirus, it was stated that people need to be more responsible and concerned. He urged people to observe 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, to break the chain of coronavirus.