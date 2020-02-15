It has been almost two years since cracks appeared in the strong bond that Govinda (Chichi mama) and Krushna Abhishek once had. After a lot of melodrama, washing dirty linen in public, explosive revelations, accusations and family war; it seems Krushna Abhishek wants to patch up with his chichi mama.

Recently, while talking to Sidharth Kannan on a chat show, Krushna expressed hope that things might go back to normal between the two. He said, "might look grave now but he is my mama and I know he'll come around. Every family has problems." Krushna also said that he plans on inviting Govinda to his home so the two can discuss everything, sort it out and move ahead.

How did it all start?

It had all started when last year, Kashmera had tweeted about 'people who dance for money', which Sunita had taken an offence to think it was directed towards them. What followed was an explosive interview by Sunita where she revealed that they have broken all ties with Krushna and family. Kashmera too had explained her side of the story.

Kashmera had also revealed that neither Sunita nor Govinda had come to see her newborns when they were at the hospital, despite knowing that one of their kids was fighting for his life soon after birth. In a chat with IBT, spilling the beans on whether it is all water under the bridge, Kashmera said, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."

Arti wanted Krushna to apologise

Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, who is now making headlines with her strong personality in Bigg Boss had once said that she had asked Krushna to apologise to Govinda since he had done so much for the two of them and their family.

"People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn't even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can't be forgotten," she had said.