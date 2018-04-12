With Kapil Sharma's comeback show Family Time With Kapil Sharma being suspended for the whole of April, the channel is reportedly planning to replace the show with a new show to be hosted by his arch-rival Krushna Abhishek and comedian Bharti Singh.

"The channel needs to bring in another show in its place, especially since a rival channel has launched Khichdi in the same time slot. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL)is underway. If they don't launch a new show in that slot, they are in danger of losing that to another channel," a source was quoted as saying by DNA adding that Krushna and Bharti are collaborating for a new show.

Earlier too, when Kapil Sharma's previous comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil was pulled out from Colors TV, it was replaced by Comedy Nights Live which was hosted by Krushna Abhishek.

Later, Kapil Sharma made his comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show which was aired on Sony TV. And yet again the show was taken off-air due to the frequent cancellation of shoots and Kapil's detoriating health, only to be replaced by Krushna Abhishek's new show The Drama Company on the channel.

While Kapil Sharma's former manager Preeti Simoes has denied being approached for a new show, it remains to be seen whether Krushna will once again take over Kapil and entertain audience with his new show.

For the past few weeks, Kapil Sharma has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After Family Time With Kapil Sharma went on-air, it opened with a disappointing response from the audience and critics alike for its weak format and monotonous gigs.

Later, reports of his new show going off-air due to low TRP started doing the rounds of the internet. The comedian recently went on an abusive Twitter rant against a journalist named Vickey Lalwani and his entertainment portal SpotboyE for allegedly spreading false news and writing defamatory articles against him. He also accused his former managers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes and the journalist for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakhs from him.

While both the parties have lodged police complaint against each other, it remains to be seen whether Kapil will be able to make a strong comeback and tickle the funny bones of his fans after everything that transpired.