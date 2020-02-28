KRK aka Kamaal R Khan is one among the people, who is not happy with Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. He says that Anubhav Sinha has converted his personal life into a film, but the public doesn't have a life like the director.

As an actor and filmmaker, Kamaal R Khan could not have made a big name for himself but has surely done it as a film critics. He has made a huge fanbase on social media with his unique and straight forward way of reviewing a film. Many filmgoers wait to read his views on films before they book a ticket for it. He has proved to be one of the biggest influencers today.

Thappad is based on domestic violence

While viewers waited for his review, Kamaal R Khan has watched Thappad and took to his Twitter page to share it. The movie is a social drama about domestic violence and its story revolves around a woman, who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her. The film critic says that the film has nothing to do with men and women, but Anubhav Sinha has narrated his personal story.

After watching Thappad for half an hour, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "30 minutes film has passed and I don't know what the hell is going on in this film #Thappad!" After the interval, the film critic added, "It's interval and I don't have much to say about film #Thappad except these 2 words #AaaThoo!"

After the completion of Thappad, Kamaal R Khan wrote, "After watching film #Thappad I can say that it has nothing to do with men, women or society. Director Anubhav Sinha has converted his personal life into a film. But Anubhav sir we public don't have life like urs. We are #2RsPpl n u are high society so keep it to urself. #AaaThoo!"

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Thappad - MONOTONUS. The film condemns domestic violence, but the plot & circumstances displayed are illegitimate & fanciful. Script & Screenplay is banal, fails to entertain the audience, somehow endorse divorce culture. Taapsee Act is top-notch. Rating- 1.5 #ThappadReview."

Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "#Thappad is legally correct but far away from reality. A slap from either gender is wrong but can never be a cause for DIVORCE for something that happened in the heat of a moment. To err is Human, Taapsee has done well but the direction, screenplay & execution is subpar 2/5 #ThappadReview."