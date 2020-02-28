Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's much-talked-about film Thappad, which hit the screens today, seems to be landing in a problem as the hashtag #boycottthappad is trending on social media on the day of its release.

Thappad is a social drama, which has been written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, who has also co-produced it with Bhushan Kumar. The movie is about a woman, who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party. The film has a beautiful message to society and its promos have raised a lot of curiosity about the film.

As a part of its promotion, the producers hosted the special screenings of Thappad for celebs and noted figures in several cities across India in the last 10 days. The movie has got brilliant reviews everywhere with many people showering praises upon Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu for their efforts. But all their rave reviews and appreciations are going in vain, as the people decline to forget and forgive the duo.

It is known that Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu recently opposed the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Bill). In fact, it was the director, who provoked and forced many Bollywood celebs to raise their voice against it. Both the actress and the director had also taken part in the protest against it in Mumbai.

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu are haunted by their past as the hashtag #boycottthappad is trending on the day of Thappad release. Many people say that the two not only opposed important bill like the CAA, but also instigated the people to protest against it. Their movie may have a good message for society, but they are using it to promote their anti-national propaganda.

Here is what some people on Twitter shared with hashtag #boycottthappad:

Gulab Singh @jatin_gulab

#boycottthappad yaad h na hindu hater @anubhavsinha n @taapsee. Every hindu have to hard #Thappad to them.

Shreedhar Iyer @iyer_shreedhar

#boycottthappad The director Anubhav Sinha & actor Tapsee actor of #Thappad movie have instigated people to protest against Giving citizenships to persecuted minorities (poor Hindus) in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan #CAA So, #boycottthappad

Hitesh Valecha @hvalecha

I will not watch #Thappad as I don't like @taapsee she is negative personality & as an actress also she isn't good, one expression, tilted face & raised upper lips & showing unnecessary aggression. Though I have liked Badla but it was due to @SrBachchan So #boycottthappad

Rohit Kanwar @RohitKa09156866

Day and night toxic anti-CAA propaganda by Bollywood gang of @ReallySwara @anubhavsinha @RichaChadha @anuragkashyap72 @taapsee is partly responsible for Shaheenbagh and other such events in Delhi, leading to Delhi riots. They have blood on their hands. #BoycottThappad

Alok Kumar @alokdubey1408

The producer,director Abhinav Sinha & actor Tapsee actor of movie #Thappad & brazen #UrbanNaxals They abuse our democratically elected PM & HM day&night. थप्पड़ फिल्म को थप्पड़ मार देना! #बायकाट_थप्पड़ TIME2TEACH LESSON #boycottthappad #boycottthappad

sumedha tuli @mesumedha

Request everyone not to ask anyone to boycott this or that movie. Such movies r anyways a flop like Chhapak. By tweeting about its boycott u all r actually making people aware that such a movie exists. #boycottthappad

Nittin Sharma @nittin07

How a movie is going to change the mind n BTW Hindus woman have rights .. They can go out wearing jeans ... Dont watch #Thappad. #boycottthappad , save money is slowdown. Each penny matters I SUPPORT CAA , NRC .

Rohit Kanwar @RohitKa09156866

We have to ensure that we don't read the tweets of antinationals like @ReallySwara @anubhavsinha @anuragkashyap72 @taapsee @VishalBhardwaj @RichaChadha. We have to boycott all the movies in which they appear. They instigated Delhi riots. #BoycottThappad #DelhiRiots

Amit Maheshwari @aoneamit

I am against domestic violence but I am against using national issues to promote your movies. Hate speeches were given and lies were spread against CAA by these irresponsible actors/directors. #boycottthappad @SHolimath @bsoni_7 @girishalva @ShefVaidya @GopalKeshri @KiranKS

Lakshya Chauhan @laskhya