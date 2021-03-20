The year 2020 brought bad news for everyone. And especially for those who lost their close ones. Kriti Sanon, who was once a quite close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had to bear the shock of his tragic demise.

Though Kriti Sanon remained quiet, and didn't choose to be a part of the arguments and debates over Sushant's death; she has now spoken out.

The actress has said that if possible, she would have liked to delete 2020 from her life. She also called it the "worst year" of her life. In an interview with TOI, the actress has now spoken about Sushant's death and her mental condition after that.

"At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn't want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn't want to be a part of that negativity. I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself."

Sushant and Kriti were once rumoured to be dating. Talking about his death, she further told the reporter, "I didn't feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud." She also revealed that the year became even more difficult when she contracted coronavirus and had to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

She said quarantining in one room for 14 days was quite a task. She added that such situations take a toll on one however, she was at home with family so she managed to tide over it. Kriti has her calendar choc-o-bloc this year and the actress can't wait for her line up of films to release.