The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire nation to a standstill. This deadly virus has spared no one. From VVIP's to commoners to Bollywood celebs and many others have been infected by COVID-19. The year is coming to an end, but the virus doesn't seem to leave any time soon.

India has over 10.1M cases from March to date, and Maharastra being the worst-hit state has crossed over 9.1 cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai has today recorded 2,834 new cases.

Let's take a look at the celebs who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in India.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently began shooting for her forthcoming project Mayday, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress announced that she has contracted the virus and shared an update on health.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon," Rakul Preet Singh wrote in her statement.

She requested all the people who have contacted her in the last few days, to get themselves checked and added, "Request everyone who met me to get yourself tested kindly. Thank you, and please stay safe."

Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on celebrity talk show Sam Jam Samantha, which streams on OTT platform Aha. On the show hosted by Samantha Akkineni, Rakul shared the space with director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Kanika Kapoor

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor was the first one in Bollywood to have tested positive for the virus. She had travelled from London and had even attended a party in Uttar Pradesh which included several politicians as well.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 informed his fans through social media that his reports for coronavirus came out to be positive. He wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited. All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested! (sic)."

The actor was then admitted to the Nanavati hospital, and he is said to be on the path of recovery now.

Abhishek Bachchan

Hours after Big B announced that he had tested positive, Abhishek Bachchan too tweeted that he had been infected as well.

Neetu Singh and Varun Dhawan resume shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo after testing negative

Dharma Productions' next Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in Chandigarh a few weeks back. Little did they know that their shoot would come to an abrupt halt after the lead actors – Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor testing COVID-19 positive along with director Raj Mehta. And the latest we hear that Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor are now recovered and have resumed shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh.

Director Raj Mehta had shared a note for Neetu when she returned to sets. "Neetu mam, I know it has been a strange roadblock but just wanted to say "Thank You" for being such an integral part of the film! whatever the outcome, I promise you by the end of it we'll be proud of the film we made," the note read. "Thanks for being such a soldier, I'll see you on the sets again soon," he added.

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, has tested negative for the virus on Saturday. The actress, on her Instagram story, announced that she has "finally tested negative for COVID-19" and thanked her doctor and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC for "all the help and assistance." She wrote: "Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to BMC officials, respected Assistant Commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help and assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the never-ending love."

See Kriti Sanon's Instagram story here:

Kriti, on December 9, shared that she is in quarantine with COVID-19. "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes, and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, and the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she wrote in her post.

Maniesh Paul

Recently, Maniesh took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he tested negative for COVID-19. he captioned the post as, ''IM BACK!! TESTED NEGATIVE!!

Meanwhile, he urged fans to be extra careful. He wrote, ''we all need to be extra careful....don't let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes... #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell''.

Post recovering from Covid-19, actor Maniesh Paul leaves for Chandigarh to shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza had also tested positive for COVID-19. On August 29, she informed her fans that she had recovered from the infection and was asymptomatic for 21 days.

"I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With God's grace I tested negative today," she said, adding, "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier, but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones."

Sunny Deol

On December 2, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol took to social media and confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to urged the people who came in close contact with him the past couple of days to self-isolated and test themselves for the infection. He also informed that is isolated himself after the Covid-19 test results came out positive, and is recovering.

Recently the actor-politician Sunny Deol was given Y-category security by the Central government. The security upgrade came days after he spoke in favour of the new but controversial farm laws.

Tweeting on the contentious issue, Sunny had written: "I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda."

As per a report in NDTV, the security upgrade means that he would now have 11 personnel, including two commandos and police officers, always with him.

Wishing all the covid warriors best of health.