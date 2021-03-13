Ravi Teja and Sruthi Haasan as the lead actors, the movie Krack hit the screens earlier in January and got critical acclamation from all over.

Directed by Gopi Chand Mallineni, Krack is the first movie to have become such a huge hit post-Covid. The movie grabbed decent attention and hence brought so much name for the entire team.

As the young director Gopi Chand Mallineni celebrates his birthday today, many actors and celebrities conveyed their warm wishes to the director. Also, it seems like the six-film-old director is prepping up for something big next.

Gopi Chand Mallineni's next with Balakrishna

As per reports, Gopi Chand Mallineni is to team up with Tollywood's senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for his upcoming movie. The close sources believe that Gopi Chand Mallineni is apparently readying a script that would suit the Nandamuri star.

If the news is to be believed, this movie would mark Nandamuri Balakrishna's 107th movie. It is believed that Gopi Chand has written a heroic role of Balakrishna, which would portray him in an action-based character, with all entertaining factors.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding Gopi Chand Mallineni's teaming up with Balakrishna, it is being talked that this movie would be a high-budget, action-based, family entertainer. Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently prepping up to join the sets of his upcoming movie under action director Boyapati Srinu.

The director is currently enjoying his huge success, as the Krack movie became a super hit and gabbed him so much fame. Gopi Chand Mallineni had earlier directed the movies Don Seenu, Body Guard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, Winner, and Krack.

Gopi Chand Mallineni receives birthday wishes on Twitter:

Join Us in Wishing The Man Who Knows The Pulse of The Masses, Director @megopichand A Very Happy Birthday!

Have A Fabulous Year Ahead ✨#HBDGopichandMalineni #GopichandMalineni pic.twitter.com/NK7Z7IYVFJ — Aditya Music (@adityamusic) March 13, 2021

Thank u so much brother ?? https://t.co/Y9nscmQnHb — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) March 13, 2021

Happy Birthday @megopichand! Thoroughly enjoyed watching ‘Krack’. Wishing you many such hits in the future, and more. Have a great year ahead! — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 13, 2021

Thank u so much annaya ?? https://t.co/ox1HwtqcAU — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) March 13, 2021

Wishing the Blockbuster Director @megopichand a very happy birthday.

He is Coming up with another Crazy project,

Announcement very soon!!#HBDGopiChandMalineni pic.twitter.com/vwYJWzx0jj — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) March 13, 2021

Wishing @megopichand a very happy birthday!! Always admired your passion for filmmaking... Can't wait to work with you again soon! ? pic.twitter.com/eU1Tc196Ue — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 13, 2021

