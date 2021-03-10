Well-known as the Chief of Andhra Pradesh's political party Janasena, Pawan Kalyan Konidela cast his vote earlier today. Dressed in a simple attire- blue kurta and sunglasses, Pawan Kalyan was spotted showing his inked finger to the media, at Vijayawada.

On the other hand, actor cum politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and his wife Vasundhara were lined up in the queue to cast their votes early in the morning. They both utilized their right to vote in the Hindupur constituency.

Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan in AP politics

Both Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna are actors-turned-politicians with a decent number of followers in their respective positions. Pawan Kalyan established Janasena, while Balakrishna belongs to his father Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's Telugu Desam Party, which is not led by Andhra Pradesh's Ex-chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan who contested in the General Elections in 2019 lost at two places Bheemavaram and Gajuvaka. While on the other hand, Balakrishna was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Hindupur constituency again.

Pawan Kalyan upcoming movies

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with a hand full of movie projects and shooting going on. The Telugu remake of Hindi's 'Pink'- Vakeel Saab is prepping up for its release soon. Pawan Kalyan's mythological movie under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being made. Also, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are roped in together to act in the remake of Malayalam's hit movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Balakrishna upcoming movies

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently prepping up for his upcoming movie with Boyapati Srinu to get on the sets soon. Balakrishna made headlines recently after slapping one of his fans who tried to follow him during a visit to his constituency in Hindupur.

Nandamuri Balakrishna slapping his fan