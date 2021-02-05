Ravi Teja as the hero and Sruthi Haasan as the heroine, the movie Krack hit the screens during Sankranti. With the positive reports and word of mouth, the movie made good business at the box-office.

Now that there are issues going on between Krack movie director and the producer, the issue has reached the local police station. Krack director Gopi Chand Mallineni has stated in his complaint against producer Madhu that he has not paid him the full remuneration even after the movie made a decent amount at the theaters.

The police state that they had received a complaint against producer Madhu from the Telugu Film Director's Association, enclosing the copies of the Director's Agreement and the Writer's Agreement pertaining to the Telugu film 'Krack' by Gopi Chand Mallineni. Gopi Chand had alleged that he is to yet receive the balance amount of remuneration for his directorial assistance.

Krack movie distribution issues:

On the other hand, ever since the movie Krack was slated for its release in the theaters, the team has been facing multiple issues one after the other. At first, the movie was not allowed to have a release in the theaters as there were so many issues regarding the distribution of theaters.

The makers of Krack, however, managed to resolve the issues and the movie hit the screens a tad later than the scheduled time. After that, distributor Warangal Srinu came up with the issue of not allotting theaters for the movie Krack, which roped in producer Dil Raju into the issue. Now that Krack movie director has lodged a complaint, the reaction from the producer is awaited.

Krack OTT release:

Krack movie got a digital release via Telugu OTT platform Aha on February 4, 2021. With all the hype around, the movie is being enjoyed by the viewers on Aha right now.