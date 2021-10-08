Vaishnav Tej who made a blockbuster debut with Uppena has come up with another interesting movie titled Konda Polam, in which he stars opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by 'Kanche', 'Gautami Putra Satakarani' fame Krish, the movie is an adaptation of a novel. Here is the review.

Movie Name: Konda Polam

Star Cast: Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sai Chand, Hema, Ravi Prakash, Annapoorna, Racha Ravi, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Prabhu

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Story Writer: Sannapureddi Venkata Rami Reddy

Music Director: MM Keeravani

Producer: Saibabu Jagarlamudi & Rajeev Reddy

Banner: First Frame Entertainments

Storyline

Kataru Ravindra Yadav (Vaisshnav Tej) fails to land a job even after his trials for an extended time period of four years. Dejected, he reaches his village, where his grandfather (Kota Srinivasa Rao) advises him to take up his family's responsibility.

Ravindra decides to take up his family's livestock to the Nallamala forest area and becomes a shepherd to help his father (Sai Chandd). The rest of the story covers the struggles the group faces, along with a subsequent love story with Obulamma (Rakul Preet Singh).

Performances and Analysis:

Vaisshnav Tej has done a fair performance for his role as a person who comes from a rural backdrop. Though his acting skills need to be sharpened, it is a fair game, as Konda Polam is just his second movie.

Rakul Preet Singh who has been playing glamorous roles in most of her recent movies has elevated her role well as a shepherd girl.

Sai Chand who came into the limelight with Fidaa, was also identified for his role in Uppena. Konda Polam has unveiled another role that has an excellent scope for him.

Other actors justified their roles well.

Other aspects:

Krish's screenplay lacks a grip. Though the intent of the novel penned by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy is put forth in the narration, there are visible flaws.

The first half is well-paced and establishes interest, which fails to be carried forward in the second half. The music, tiger adventures, and other action sequences complement the story narration.

Verdict:

A Krish mark movie, which has a good essence, yet a subject that could have been dealt with the stronger approach.