One of the most hyped upcoming movies Uppena is all set for its release on 12th February 2021. The movie is being hyped to be an interesting romantic saga with the promotional posters and the theatrical trailer hinting at a tale of a romantic pair.

Uppena is all set for release under Mytri Movie Makers Banner. Helmed by Buchi Babu, the screenplay was written by Sukumar. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for this romantic movie.

Uppena movie's hero Vaishnav Tej feels lucky for his first movie getting a decent hype even before its release. Here is an exclusive interview with the young and aspiring actor.

Q. You seem to be cool in the recent promotional interviews. What makes you confident about the result of Uppena?

A. I am just being myself. I am just waiting for the audience to watch the movie and give their reaction. I don't think it is about my confidence or anything at this point. We, as a team have worked hard for Uppena and waiting for the results.

Q. What is one thing that you could say about your director Buchi Babu?

A. Buchi Babu is very particular about what he wants from an actor. As an artist, you mustn't get settled for lower standards. He is never compromising for a mediocrity. That is what makes him a good technician.

Q. There is a lot of hype regarding Uppena's climax and there are a lot of speculations. Do you think the climax is going to be the highlight of Uppena?

A. I personally don't think like that. Not only the climax, but there are also a lot of emotions, action, drama involved in the movie. I think every scene has its own priority and the audience will decide which one to highlight.

Q. How was it working with Vijay Sethupathi?

A. It was like a dream to work with such a humble actor. I feel so lucky for being associated with Vijay Sethupathi for Uppena. He is a gem of a person. A memorable journey.

Q. How was your co-ordination with Krithi Shetty?

A. As Uppena is a debut movie for both of us, it took time for us to connect. I tried to have conversations with Krithi, then we worked on how to co-ordinate before the camera. She picked up Telugu soon, which surprised all of us. It was a good time to work with such a dedicated actress.

Q. Uppena's music is already a big hit. How do you feel about the response from people?

A. All credits to our composer Devi Sri Prasad. Even before the movie Uppena got famous, the songs had become instant chartbusters. It is overwhelming to know that the music has created such a great impact.

Q. Sai Dharam Tej's advice when you decided to make your entry into movies?

A. Sai Dharam Tej is always a supportive brother. He advised me not to be shy in front of the camera. Try to be more and more expressive.

Q. What was the best piece of advice you have received from your family?

A. My cousins Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun made sure they gave me the best tips to follow. Ram Charan had advised me to express with my eyes and eyebrows. He told me that expressions come out very well when you do it with eyebrows. I did follow him. You could see that in Uppena.

Q. What response did you receive from the ones who have watched Uppena already?

A. My family members did watch Uppena. Chiranjeevi Garu watched the movie along with his wife Surekha Garu. My brother Sai Dharam Tej, my cousins Sushmita, Ram Charan, and others watched the movie recently. All of them enjoyed the movie and told me that they are hoping the movie would become a very big hit. "I just hope the audience feels the same way I felt after watching Uppena. It is an amazing story," one of my cousins told.

Q. What did Pawan Kalyan suggest to you after watching the Uppena trailer?

A. Pawan Kalyan Garu had watched the theatrical trailer of Uppena. He suggested that stories like Uppena need to be praised. He also mentioned that actors must take up such roles as they depict the real stories of the common man. He termed Uppena as "Matti Kathalu" which means the stories from the soil.

Q. One word to our readers about Uppena

A. Uppena is about love and divinity. I think 'Divine' is an appropriate word to describe Uppena. I just hope this movie will reach all the quarters of the audience.