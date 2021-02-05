Popular Tamil actor and musician GV Prakash Kumar has lashed out at the Central Government for not protecting the interests of people in the nation. In his recent tweet, Prakash Kumar claimed that forcing farmers to accept the new farm laws could turn out to be suicidal.

GV Prakash Kumar criticizes Central Government

"People have the right to protest. The Government should protect the interest of the people, Forcing farmers to accept the new laws is suicide. People Protesting for their rights is a democracy," wrote G V Prakash Kumar on his Twitter page.

The tweet made by GV Prakash Kumar is now receiving positive responses from all corners, and people are lauding the Kollywood musician for taking a strong stand on the already burning issue.

Celebrities divided

It was after a tweet made by pop singer Rihanna that farmers' protests again caught the attention of headlines. Following the tweet made by Rihanna, several Indian celebrities including cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and made it clear that India has the capacity to resolve internal issues.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet received negative responses from all corners, and people started criticizing the 'God of Cricket' for not supporting the farmers' protests. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, several other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, Karan Johar, Unni Mukundan, and Major Ravi too shared similar views and made it clear that the sovereignty of India cannot be compromised.

However, Bollywood starlet Tapsee Pannu took a different stand and extended her support to Rihanna. "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," wrote Tapsee on her social media page.