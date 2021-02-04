Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, criticized pop star Rihanna who extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest. Without referring to Rihanna's name, Tendulkar wrote that ''Indians should decide for India'', and made it clear that the country's sovereignty should not be compromised.

Sachin Tendulkar receiving negative responses from netizens

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," wrote Sachin on his social media page.

As Sachin shared his thoughts, a section of netizens, especially a majority from Kerala lashed out at the cricketing legend for allegedly taking an opposite stand against protesting farmers.

Tendulkar's social media page is now loaded with negative comments typed in Malayalam, and most of these comments claim that the so-called cricketing God has exposed his pro-BJP mindset. Some other people claim that Sachin might be aiming Rajya Sabha seat under the BJP flag. It should be noted that Tendulkar had accepted the nominated Rajya Sabha seat during the Congress government, thus, becoming the first active sportsperson and cricketer to have been nominated.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Karan Johar share their thoughts

Sachin Tendulkar is not the only celebrity who shared thoughts on farmers' protests after Rihanna's controversial comment. A few hours back, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Karan Johar too posted their thoughts on their social media page and urged people not to believe half-truths.

"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour without any infighting," wrote Ajay Devgan. These celebrities shared their posts with the hashtag #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

In the meantime, Bollywood starlet Tapsee Pannu has now openly come forward in support of Rihanna. "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," wrote Tapsee.