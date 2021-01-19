It's a historic day for Team India and cricket lovers. India has made history by defeating Australia at The Gabba on Tuesday. Driven by courageous youngsters, India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant turned out to be a hero at the match held today with his 89-run knock. Pant pulled some breathtaking cover drives off Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the final session though he benefitted from missed stumping.

Social media users, cricket fans, celebrities, crickets everyone is basking in the glory of success as team India lifts the trophy.

Not only are we rejoicing the victory of team India, celebrities and cricketers are also congratulating the players for their magnificent win against Australia.

Virat Kohli who is on paternity, congratulated team India and shared on Twitter, "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers (sic)"

Touted as the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "For all of us in India (Indian Flag emoticon) & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world. The spring stretches backwards only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off (sic)"

"When the chips are down. You push harder. A series we can never forget. Through the tough times, we always believed and backed ourselves, and this series win proves with the belief you can achieve everything."

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Ali, Badshah, and others congratulate the Indian cricket team.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared the victorious image of team India waving the flag on-field and wrote, "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!" (sic).

Ranveer Singh, too, shared a photo of himself watching the match and donning a quirky mask. Atop the picture that he posted on Instagram read, "You can't see my expression, but I'm delirious!!!!! What a historic achievement."

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan is beaming with pride as team India wins!

She took to her IG stories and shared a snap of the winning team and wrote, "You have made us proud yet again, with this historic win. Congratulations!"

Akshay Kumar congratulated the young brigade for the exemplary performance.

Bobby Deol reposted a meme by a Twitter user and congratulated the team for an incredible win.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories and shared team India's winning clip and wrote, "Historic win after 32 years."

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and shared how proud he was the Team India. He wrote, "India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge, huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88."

Siraj !!!! Entire India is proud of you. !!! Am sure your father is beaming with pride in heaven and saying that's my son... winning a historic test series for India.

Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Iss Match pe toh Film banni chahiye, What a Historic Win (sic)."

BCCI announces ₹5 crore bonus for the triumphant Indian team

The BCCI on January 19 announced a ₹5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to announce a bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team. The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

This is a win we're never forgetting, this is a win for the ages! So proud of this team, Jai Hind ?? CHAMPIONS?

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.

"The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus"- BCCI Secretary Mr Jay Shah tweets.

For the unversed, India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.

For the ones who missed this spectacular win: Highlights Day 5