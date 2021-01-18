Monday morning began with two major announcements in Bollywood. First look-posters of two of the most anticipated film were unveiled on the same day.

Karan Johar unveiled Vijay Deverakonda's action-drama Liger's first look, backed by his Dharma Productions. While Kangana Ranaut also unveiled her upcoming film Dhaakad', both Vijay and Kangana look feisty in the poster. The action-packed avatar of Kangana in Dhaakad and Vijay in Linger are breaking the internet.

Vijay Deverankonda looks intense and gripping in the first poster of Liger

The first look-poster of popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger, being helmed by Puri Jagannadh, is the Telugu actor's pan-India debut. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

The film's first look shows a bare-chested Vijay wearing boxing gloves and roaring, with a tiger and lion in the background. The tagline of the film says 'Saala Crossbreed.'

Sharing the first look, Vijay wrote that someone with his background should not have reached where he has, given the norms. He added, "But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, Here we are!"

About Vijay's role

Vijay is playing a boxer in the film. And his character has been compared with that of both Tiger and Lion, which is why the film's title – Tiger+Lion = Liger. Reportedly Ananya Pandey is playing the love interest of Vijay in the film.

Produced by Karan Johar, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Previously he has directed the Bollywood film 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The film, which was announced in February 2020, was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Fans react

The hashtags like #Liger and #SaalaCrossBreed are trending on the internet. Fans are anxiously waiting for the trailer of the film.

Kangana Ranaut too unveiled the first poster of Dhaakad

Queen Kangana Ranaut is all set to unleash her action avatar on the silver screen with 'Dhaakad'. The team is eyeing a festive release for Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Along with the release date, Kangana also unveiled the new poster of the film. Kangana looks feisty, and her action-packed avatar has got fans talking about her new look.

Introducing her character of Agent Agni, she wrote alongside the poster on Twitter, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

The film features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Kangana has worked extremely hard for the film, and her strenuous workout regime is shown on the poster.

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller ? pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Kangana had unveiled the film's teaser in August last year, which showed her in a Lara Croft-inspired look, as she went through a burning city, firing a machine gun with blood dripping from her forehead.

Kangana had hosted a New Year brunch for her Dhaakad team and had shared pictures from the same. Singing praise of her director Razy Ghai, she had said, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India's top advert filmmaker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing."

Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai pic.twitter.com/RLxRlSTUnZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 20, 2020

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in 'Tejas', wherein she essays the role of an air force officer.

Fans see blockbuster written all over it