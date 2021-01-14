Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable acting prowess and has aced numerous past roles. From playing a coy girl next door in Queen to essaying Rani Lakshmibai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

She is one of the busiest female actors we have in B-town and has three back to back releases lined up. Her upcoming films are Thalaivi' (a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa), Dhaakad and 'Tejas'. If this wasn't enough, she has added one more film in her kitty. Kangana will be seen in a warrior avatar once again. Yes, you read that, right!

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing Queen Didda in the second instalment of 'Manikarnika'.

On Thursday, January 14, the makers announced the second instalment of the 'Manikarnika' franchise. Kangana will collaborate with Kamal Jain, who produced 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and confirmed the news:

हमारा भारतवर्ष साक्षी रहा है झाँसी की रानी जैसे कई वीरांगनाओं की कहानी का. ऐसी ही एक और अनकही वीरगाथा है कश्मीर की एक रानी की, जिसने महमूद गजनवी को एक नहीं, दो बार हराया. ले कर आ रहे हैं @KamalJain_TheKJ और मैं, #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda ? pic.twitter.com/sgrqkqilj6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 14, 2021

About the film: Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

As per reports, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, will revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler. The cast and crew are expected to commence shooting for the film in January 2022.

Who was Queen of Kashmir 'Didda'?

Queen Didda, one of India's most fearless monarchs, ruled Kashmir for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries. Even though she was affected by polio in her leg during childhood, Didda was considered one of the greatest warriors in history.

As revealed by Kangana's team, the actor is keen to take the series forward by depicting the stories of female warriors India has produced over the years.

Did you know there is a book on Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir penned by Ashish Kaul

There is also a book written on the greatest warrior Queen of Kashmir, authored by Ashish Kaul.

After hearing this piece of news, Queen actor fans took to social media and expressed their excitement over Kangana playing Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

Check out the reactions below.

