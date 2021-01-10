Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind and has an opinion on every issue, whether local or national. The Panga actor's unabashed, raw words on social media, have often led to controversies. Yes, Kangana spares nobody. Not even Twitter's CEO!!

As we know, US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended. Kangana dug out an old Tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and accused him of showing intolerance. Kangana's Tweet comes a day after Twitter permanently banned US outgoing President Donald Trump's personal handle @realDonaldTrump and @TeamTrump and deleted some recent @POTUS handle.

Scroll down to read what exactly happened

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter CEO over 2015's Tweet in 2021

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut shared an old 2015 tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and accused him of showing intolerance.

In October 2015, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had written "Twitter stands for freedom of expression. We stand for speaking truth to power. And we stand for empowering dialogue (sic)."

To which Kangana quoted in 2021 saying, "No you don't, Islamists nation and Chinese propaganda has bought you completely, you only stand for your petty gains. You shamelessly show intolerance for anything other than what they want. U are nothing but a little slave of your own greeds. Don't preach again; it is embarrassing" (sic).

Who's supporting Trump

The ban on Donald Trump has opened a debate in India too. BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, deplored it as a threat to democracy. "This must be a wake-up call for all who don't yet understand the threat to our democracies by unregulated big tech companies. If they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone. Sooner India reviews intermediaries regulations, better for our democracy," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi assailed Twitter for reaping benefits of Trump's "hate speeches" for long and then banning him when he is out of power. She said these platforms "have been enablers of hate, fake news and continue to be so..."

In April 2020, Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended for allegedly 'spreading hate'

For the unversed, Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has also been suspended.

A few months back a Mumbai-based lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed a petition. He alleged that Ranaut's tweets hurt his religious sentiments and created animosity between different communities.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed petitions to block Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account. The bench said that she had the right to express her thoughts on the social media platform.