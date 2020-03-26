When a 32-year-old man stepped out of his home to buy milk during the coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata, little, did he know that he would be beaten to death by policemen?

The state police thrashed the man in West Bengal's Banipur Rajgung area of Howrah district after he went out to buy milk during the 21-day lockdown. He later passed away after the beating. His family has alleged he died of the injuries.

The man, identified as Lal Swami, a resident of the Banipur Rajgung area under Sankrail Police Station limits in Kolkata, was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, reported ABP Ananda.

The victim's wife had alleged that he faced lathi charge when the police personnel were clearing a gathering on the streets. However, the Kolkata Police denied the allegation.

The state police claim that the man died after suffering from a cardiac arrest and that he was already suffering from heart ailments.

Coronavirus in Bengal: Total count rises to 10

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to ten after a 66-year-old man in Nayabad had tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. The patient was admitted to the Peerless Hospital, reported ANI.

Covid-19 count crosses 630 in India

As authorities are gearing up to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 630-mark and the death toll has risen to 15 on Thursday, March 26.

At least 10 new coronavirus cases have been reported from different parts of India along with three casualties.