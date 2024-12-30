Kohli deserves a longer rope, no comparison with Rohit, says Manjrekar

The aftermath of India's loss in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has reignited debates over the Test careers of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While both batters have faced criticism following their lackluster performances, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced strong opinions about the distinction in how their contributions to Test cricket should be assessed.

Manjrekar stated that Virat Kohli deserves more leeway than Rohit Sharma due to his stature as a modern-day Test great.

"I must say there is no comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Test batters. Virat Kohli is right up there. He's a great Test batter and Rohit Sharma is a good Test batter. Rohit's white-ball batting was great. So Virat Kohli obviously deserves a longer rope. It's not so much about Virat Kohli. I want to know what the batting coach of India is doing. We can't solve the obvious problem of such a fine player," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Kohli's Test career, spanning 122 matches, has seen him amass 9,207 runs, including 30 centuries. He remains India's most successful Test captain, leading India to historic wins, including overseas series victories in Australia. Rohit, on the other hand, has played 67 Tests, scoring 4,302 runs. While his Test career includes some memorable innings, it is overshadowed by his unmatched white-ball legacy.

Rohit Sharma has had a forgettable run as a Test batter and captain in recent months. His performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been dismal, scoring just 31 runs across five innings at an average of 6.20—the worst for a visiting skipper in a Test series in Australia.

The Boxing Day Test added to Rohit's woes as he fell cheaply for 9 runs off 40 balls while chasing 340 on the final day. The Indian captain has scored only 164 runs in Test cricket since September, averaging slightly over 10.

Manjrekar did not hold back in assessing Rohit's position. "It's not really up to Rohit Sharma. If you look at how the protocol and the hierarchy of team selection is, the chairman of selectors, he has the decision to make. He has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit Sharma himself, you know, deciding what should be the future. The chairman of the selector has that power. That's with Rohit and he does look down in the doldrums. Virat Kohli is a different issue altogether," Manjrekar added.

In contrast, Virat Kohli has had flashes of brilliance, including a century in the series opener in Perth, which temporarily silenced critics after a lean patch during the home series against New Zealand. However, his consistency remains a concern, with scores of 7, 11, 3, 36, and 5 in his last five innings.

Manjrekar highlighted the need to approach Kohli's situation differently. "Enough has been said about Virat. He's a fine player going through a tough phase. We need to leave him alone and let him work through his issues. This isn't just about Kohli's form; it's also a question of how the team management and batting coach are addressing these problems," he added.

The performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have sparked debates about their futures in Test cricket. With India's chances of making the World Test Championship final hanging by a thread, the fifth Test in Sydney will be pivotal.

(With inputs from IANS)