Star cricketer Virat Kohli has been garnering headlines, not for his batting or performance in the ongoing boxing test cricket, but for his aggression and behaviour. On day 5 of the ongoing test series in Melbourne, Virat Kohli made 5 runs and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma made 9 runs and was dismissed by Pat Cummins

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

As Virat Kohli was out, Simon Katich said 'The King is dead'

Fans and the Indian crowd seated at the stadium were left shocked and disappointed.

However, it was Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's reaction

Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, and KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty who are in the stands cheering for their respective husbands were visibly upset, covering their mouths with their hands as they watched Kohli leave the field.

On the other hand, Sam Konstas enjoyed a dream Test debut, scoring 60 off 65 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes. Both the sixes that he hit came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. His knock laid a solid foundation for the home side, who finished their first innings with 474 runs, thanks to a 140-run knock from Steve Smith.

Virat shoulder bumps Sam Kontas

On day 1 of the test, Virat Kohli shoulder-bumped the Aussie debutant, resulting in a heated exchange between the two before the umpires had to get involved. As a consequence, Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for the incident. While some former Indian cricketers called Kohli's actions unnecessary, Australian media also strongly criticized the former Indian skipper, labelling him a 'bully' and a 'clown.'

On Day 2, Sam Konstas mimicked Kohli's shoulder-barge gesture in front of the MCG crowd. Konstas, who has been very interactive with the MCG crowd, invoked a reaction from the MCG crowd while recreating Kohli's shoulder-bump action.