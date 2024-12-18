Spinner R Ashwin retires from international cricket; to play for CSK in IPL 2025; Virat, Rohit react

Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin left Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other teammates shocked when he announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Ashwin made the announcement in the post-match press conference along with skipper Rohit Sharma after the game ended in a draw.

Here's why R Ashwin announced his retirement

R Ashwin said, "I didn't want to make this about myself, it would have been better if (Jasprit) Bumrah or Akash Deep was here but Rohit is unfortunate to have me along his side. This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would probably like to showcase it at the club level."

Ashwin cited the reasons why he has announced retirement from all forms of International cricket

Speaking about his camaraderie with Rohit and other team members he added, "I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them (to retirements) over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level. There are a lot of people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow team-mates".

Ashwin said, "I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an Indian cricketer."

After making the official announcement, Ashwin hugged Rohit in the dressing room. He also exchanged a close moment with Virat Kohli inside the dressing room when the play was stopped on Day 5 in Brisbane due to rain. Kohli was seated next to him with his arms on the spinner's shoulders, following which the two also shared a hug.

Ravichandran Ashwin emotional moment just before announcement of retirement.

Thank you legend for you invaluable contribution to cricket ? #ashwin #ViratKohli? #indvsausTestseries good pic.twitter.com/H9eOAw9AVF — Radhey shyam Verma (@Radheyshya88408) December 18, 2024

Rohit hugs Ashwin during the post-presentation ceremony

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

?️ "I've had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories."



All-rounder R Ashwin reflects after bringing the curtain down on a glorious career ??#TeamIndia | #ThankYouAshwin | @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/dguzbaousg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

Emotional Virat Kohli hugs, shares heartfelt note for R Ashwin

Taking to social media,Virat Kohli penned an emotional note for his friend and one of India's most decorated spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Virat wrote, "I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."

The BCCI also paid tribute to Ashwin, sharing a graphic on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation."

End of an era: fans emotional as R Ashwin announces retirement from Test cricket.

Ashwin's career over the years

Ashwin is among the select few players to have represented India in over 100 Test matches. He is also the fastest Indian bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. With 106 Tests to his name, the 38-year-old has claimed 537 wickets at an average of 24.01 and an economy rate of 2.83. Throughout his career, he has recorded 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls. With 537 Test wickets, Ashwin holds the record for the second-most wickets by an Indian in Test cricket, trailing only Anil Kumble. He is also ranked 7th on the overall wickets list.

With the bat, Ashwin has 3503 runs in Tests at an average of 25.76 with the highest score of 124. He has six centuries and 14 fifties to his name.

Will Ashwin to be part of IPL 2025?

Although R Ashwin has stepped down from international cricket, Ashwin will be playing in domestic and franchise leagues. At the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah last month, Ashwin was roped in by Chennai Super Kings—his former team—for Rs 9.75 crore.