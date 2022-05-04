No more Koffee with Karan. KWK will not be returning, Karan Johar has revealed. Sharing an emotional post, Johar has revealed that the show did find its place in pop culture but it won't be returning. Amid the announcement, the promo video has also been taken down from all channels. This is what Karan Johar wrote.

Karan's emotional post

"Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic)," Karan Johar wrote on social media.

What the rumour mills said

Just a few days back, there were strong rumours of the show's shooting commencing from May. "Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it's in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May," a leading news website had said.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli were some of the names that were floating around. This news might have come as a heart breaker to all the KWK fans out there. Now, whether the show would return later or has been permanently cancelled remains to be seen.