Karan Johar has dropped massive hints about Koffee with Karan coming back soon. The show has always grabbed headlines. The entertaining talk show hosted by Karan Johar was the one that brought celebs up, close and personal with their audience; right into their bedrooms. The one-of-a-kind and chic decor, impressive guest list, and the infamous rapid fire round; everything captured the spotlight. And now, Karan has hinted at the show being back.

Firstly, Karan Johar shared a picture of a mug with "coffee" written all over it a few days back. He captioned the image and wrote, "With..". And now, KJo has again dropped a major hint about the show making a comeback. He dropped another picture of his face over a coffee cup. He captioned the Instagram story as "Karan on Koffee! Season?" Now if this isn't the biggest hint, what is?

The last season of KwK had landed itself in a major controversy. The episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had embroiled in major soup over being sexist and racist. The candor of the two players cost them dearly as they were not only recalled from the Australia tour but also banned from a few matches. An inquiry committee had also been set up to investigate the comments made by them.

Karan Johar, the two players, and the streaming platform Hotstar had also come under massive backlash for its frivolous content. Hotstar had also pulled down the episode and all the teasers and promos of the episode from their social media handles. Both Rahul and Pandya had sought apology for their statements.

There were strong rumours that owing to the controversy, the show might never be back. However, this might bring a smile to the faces of those who are diehard fans of the show.