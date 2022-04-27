And the spiciest talk show of the country, Koffee with Karan is all set to be back. Marking the Karan Johar show's seventh year, several interesting names have already been lined up as guests. And the names suggest that the entertainment quotient this year, is going to be higher than ever before. Let's take a look.

Shooting to commence from May

"Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it's in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May," a Pinkvilla source quoted.

The guest list

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are speculated to make their first appearance together as newlyweds on the show. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have stayed away from the limelight ever since their marriage, might also come for an episode. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, contemporaries and close pals, are also expected to grace an episode together.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan are some other celebs who would make a grand entry on the show. Apart from this, for the first time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would also make an appearance together for KJo's show.

The RRR team is also expected the join the show.