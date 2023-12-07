Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal were the next guests on Koffee with Karan. The two spoke at length about their respective spouses – Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Kiara Advani also revealed that Sidharth made the appearance on KWK right after proposing to her in Rome. This made Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal say that he played it "really cool".

Kiara knew a proposal was coming

Kiara Advani revealed that she knew that the proposal was going to come sooner as the two had spoken about taking the next step. She also said that she had dropped hints to Sid about the kind of ring she wants and other things. So when they went to Rome, she was expecting it to happen. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star revealed that she landed in Rome and the two of them headed out to a special candle light dinner.

The dreamy proposal

Kiara further said how after dinner, Sid asked to take a walk upto the terrace where once they went there were people playing violin. It was then that Sidharth went down on one knee and proposed to her. However, despite expecting the moment to happen, Advani was overwhelmed and took some time to respond. Sidharth, at this point, even said lines from their movie – Shershaah.

Kiara also revealed that she asked Sidharth to seek permission from her parents for the marriage. She told him to do it the "right way". The two families were scheduled to take a family holiday together in Rome but due to COVID, Kiara's parents couldn't come.

What went down

"I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes," the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress told Karan Johar.

"I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He's like, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing," she added.

In the same episode, Kiara also revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is a sulker and sulks often. She added that in their relationship, she is the one who has to go and mend things. She also added that they have a rule that they never sleep with a fight unresolved. She called it their vouch that they always sort out their differences before going to sleep also because she wants Sid for cuddling.