The guest list on Koffee with Karan is getting more and more interesting with each passing episode. After the dynamic duo of Kajol and Rani Mukerji; Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen as the next guests on the show. The two worked together for the first time in Karan Johar's Lust Stories and have been good friends ever since.

Sidharth proposed to Kiara before coming on the show

Kiara Avani revealed that Sidharth Malhotra had proposed to her right before the shooting of the episode during their vacation in Rome. She also revealed that her wedding choodas also featured Rome where the two decided to take the next step of their relationship. Listening to this, Vicky reacted on Sidharth's appearance on the show last season and said, "He played it really well."

Vicky and Katrina

Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif calls him "boo boo" and "baby". He also added how she shouts at him "aeee" sometimes. Kiara, on the other hand, revealed that she and Sid call each other "monkey". When Karan asked Kiara if she snoops into Sidharth's phone, Kiara revealed that she doesn't just snoop but properly looks into the phone and even asks her husband "who is it" on the phone.

Sidharth's love for Kiara

Sidharth, who came on the show with Varun Dhawan, spoke about what he loves in Kiara. "Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera, I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession... She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her," he said.