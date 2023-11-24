The whole controversy around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Koffee With Karan episode seems to have gotten everyone wary. Varun Dhawan gave ample hints on the same. From accusing Karan Johar of breaking marital bliss to calling him a "home breaker", Varun Dhawan was unstoppable. At one point, he also revealed that a producer asked him to watch his words as he came on the show.

Varun wary

Varun revealed that he was asked by one producer to weigh and watch what he says on the controversial couch. Many on social media were quick to call it the repercussions of Deepika – Ranveer's episode controversy. For those who came in late, Deepika spoke about seeing other people while dating Ranveer.

Deepika's comment that caused furore

This didn't go down well with many on social media who slammed the actress and the couple for their "open relationship" comment. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," the Jawan actress had said on Koffee with Karan.

Sidharth's crush on Katrina Kaif

On being asked whose skin is smooth as velvet, Varun took some time and answered, "Dia Mirza". He called her gorgeous and also called her a great human being. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, revealed that he has a crush on Katrina Kaif. In the KWK episode, Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about his wedding video that became a trend. He added how he didn't want Kiara to post that video as people could have found it to be fake and forced. Sidharth revealed that it was Kiara and Manish Malhotra who insisted on showing it to the world.