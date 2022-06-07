This year's IFFA is making news for all the right reasons. From the most entertaining dance performances to the most deserving nominations taking home the award; IFFA 2022 has ticked all the right boxes. And one of the most entertaining segments was when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot again.

Why the second wedding?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in a lavish but closely guarded ceremony made the industry yearn to attend their wedding festivities. The pictures and videos of their grand ceremony proved it was one of the biggest Bollywood weddings. So for those industry people who missed the shows, the couple was married again.

Yes, you read that right. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were remarried at the IFFA 2022. Vicky rode a "ghodi" (wedding horse) and made heads turn as the groom once again. On the other hand, Katrina, who had to give the awards night a miss due to her busy shoot schedule, was also present. How? Well, there was a huge cut out of the actress dressed as a bride with whom Vicky tied the knot.

The night of awards

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul were the hosts at IFFA this year. Vicky Kaushal took home the award for the Best Actor for Sardar Uddham. Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah won the Best Film.