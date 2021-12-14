After their royal wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been bombarded with exorbitant gifts by Bollywood celebs. From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs have left no stone unturned in sending mammoth cost gifts to the newlyweds. The couple is expected to host a grand reception party in Mumbai sometime this month.

Wedding gifts

Salman Khan has reportedly gifted Range Rover worth 3 crores to the couple. A Bollywood Life report states that Ranbir Kapoor has gifted Katrina a gorgeous diamond set costing 2.7 crores. Alia Bhatt reportedly gave the couple perfume basket worth lakhs. Shah Rukh Khan allegedly has gifted the couple a beautiful painting worth lakhs.

Taapsee Pannu is said to have gifted a diamond bracelet to the couple and Vicky Kaushal himself is said to have gifted a diamond ring worth 1.3 crores to his wife Katrina Kaif. Hrithik Roshan is said to have gifted the couple a BMW G310 R. Anushka and Virat, who happen to be their close friends and neighbors, have allegedly gifted the couple diamond sets costing in crores.

Vicky - Katrina's note for guests

Though these reports could not be verified, the gifts sound exorbitant and massively expensive. Vicky and Katrina, on the other hand, have sent beautiful gift hampers with a note to their near and dear ones who could not attend the wedding. The note reads, "On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot.

"Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky," the note further said.