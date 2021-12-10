Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now man and wife. The two got married in a royal affair at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Vicky and Katrina had been dating for the last two years and despite speculations, never opened up about their relationship. The couple kept their relationship and wedding preparations strictly guarded and announced their love story only after getting married.

There has been a strong buzz around why Vicky and Katrina kept the wedding such a big secret. The two had even asked the guests to refrain from using their mobile phones. The guests were asked to not click pictures of the venue, of themselves, of the couple or any of the wedding preparations or rituals. Not just this, the guests at Vicky – Katrina wedding were even asked to not make any reels, stories or videos and share it on social media.

Since, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been so private and guarded about their love life, the curiousity over how the love story unfolded and reached holy matrimony remains a big mystery. Fans and followers can't stop wondering how the two got married and would give anything to watch the two tie the knot. And here's how this news comes into play.

When and where to watch the wedding video

If reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina's wedding would be soon streamed on Amazon Prime. It is reported that the two have signed a deal with the giant streaming platform to show their wedding film and love story for a whopping 80 crores.

An ETimes report said that the whole reason behind the secrecy of the VicKat wedding is that the couple has sold the rights to their exclusive wedding footage to Amazon Prime Video. We would get to watch their wedding like we watch any film or show on the OTT platform.

Well, if the report is anything but true, the subscription of the OTT platform is soon going to skyrocket.