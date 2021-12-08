Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Jodhpur's Sawai Madhopur. Celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and a few others have already reached the venue.

Despite the grand wedding which is nothing less than a royal affair, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on their wedding. Amid all this, let's take a look at some of the dark secrets of Katrina Kaif's life.

Parents' divorce: Katrina Kaif's father is a Kashmiri Muslim and her mother is of British origin. Katrina's parents got divorced when she was quite young. The actress has always maintained that her father had no influence on her or her siblings while they were growing up. In an interview with Filmfare, Katrina had opened up about not having a father figure in her life. "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."

Real name: Katrina Kaif's father's name is Mohammad Kaif. Katrina's mother's name is Suzanne Turquotte. Katrina was intially named Katrina Turquotte. All her siblings also use the surname Turquotte. But, before entering Bollywood, Katrina added Kaif to her surname. This was because she thought it would be easier for the people of India to pronounce her name. During her initial days in the industry, Katrina was often confused to be a relative of cricketer Mohammad Kaif. ""And for people wondering, yes, my passport name is Katrina Turquotte. I changed it because it'll be easier for people to call me. Nothing more," she had said in an interview.

B grade film: Katrina Kaif made her debut with Boom that also starred Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan. The film did terribly at the box-office but Katrina's bold moments in the film made quite a buzz. Katrina not only had kissing scenes with Gulshan Grover but in one of the scenes, Gulshan was seen rubbing his face in between her breasts. The film might have been a terrible launch pad but it did get her noticed.

Passport age: There has been a strong rumour in the industry that Katrina Kaif is not as old as she says she is. Several celebrities have hinted the same on Koffee with Karan. Deepika had also said that she would want to see Katrina Kaif's passport and one assumed that she wanted to see Kaif's real age on the passport.

Affairs: Katrina Kaif has been in several relationships and has seen several heart-breaks ever since she came into the industry. Katrina was reportedly dating Salman Khan who even gave her career a major boost. Apart from recommending her to different producers and directors, he also promoted Kaif at various awards shows and events. Their chemistry was like a house on fire. But, it was reported that due to his possessive nature, Katrina broke up with him.

Then, there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor cheating on Deepika Padukone to be with Katrina Kaif. The duo slowly proclaimed their love to the world and even moved in together. The two were clicked during their private holiday and social media went berserk. But, right when the industry was waiting for an announcement of their marriage, the two parted ways. Kaif was also reported to being quite close to her Fitoor co-star Aditya Roy Kapur before falling in love with the man of her life, Vicky Kaushal.