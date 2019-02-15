Katrina Kaif is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and has pulled off some powerful roles till date. However, her debut was a controversial one as she was seen having highly intimate scenes with Gulshan Grover in Boom.

Although the movie is a big-time flop, one thing that people still remember about it is the sexual content it had. One of those was Katrina and veteran actor Gulshan Grover's love-making scene, which also had Amitabh Bachchan in frame.

While the particular scene had received around 40 million views online, did you know Katrina and Gulshan had practiced it multiple times before giving the final shot?

During one of his old appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, Gulshan had reportedly revealed some interesting details about his intimate scene with Katrina to the cast of the show.

The popular onscreen villain had reportedly said that he and the actress had practiced the scene multiple times.

"Gulshan said that he had to do a romantic scene with Katrina Kaif. Bachchan was in the same frame and they had to romance in front of him. Gulshan wanted to get the scene right so he and Katrina practiced it many times before they gave the shot," Pinkvilla had quoted a source from the sets of the show as saying.

"He shared that it was tough to do romantic scenes with the actress (who was making her debut in the film). But the scene turned out to be so good that it got 30-40 million views online," the source had added.

Well, we wonder if Katrina has anything to say about Gulshan's revelations.

On the work front, Katrina did not have a very successful 2018 as both Zero and Thugs of Hindostan had failed to put much impact at the box office. However, she is likely to witness a hit this year as Salman Khan starrer Bharat is slated to be released this Eid.