Katrina Kaif, the sizzling starlet in Bollywood is known for sharing photos showing her curves and her seducing smile. But now, the 'Bharath' actress has shared a de-glamorous photo on her Instagram page, and it has already gone viral on social media platforms.

The photo was taken from the sets of 'Bharath', and the team was having their lunch. Katrina is seen wearing a yellow saree in the picture with a well-stitched blue blouse. Her hair is tied into a bun, and her bindi remembered those traditional Indian women who capture people's heart with their elegance, not with their style.

'Bharat' is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it stars Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film initially ran into controversies when Priyanka Chopra exited the movie for unknown reasons. Later, the makers roped in Katrina Kaif to play this character, and since then, the actress has been sharing several of her looks from the movie, and most of them were well received by critics and audiences alike.

As per reports, 'Bharat' will showcase the journey of India since its Independence in 1947, and the makers have apparently added elements of patriotism more than action scenes. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film is loaded with an ensemble star cast including Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

The makers of 'Bharat' are now planning to release the first look official teaser of the movie on January 26, 2019. Close sources to the movie reveal that the teaser will not be more than 90 seconds, but it will give a glimpse of the theme which will be movie handles.

In the meantime, some sources have claimed that 'Bharat' is a partial remake of South Korean blockbuster 'Ode to My Father' which depicted the modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

In fact, Katrina Kaif wore a saree in her debut Telugu movie Malliswari. Here's a video on Youtube showcasing Katrina in different saree poses:

