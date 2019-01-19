Her last few films might not have done too well at the box-office, but Katrina Kaif was immensely praised for her performance in both 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Zero'. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for 'Bharat', is not letting any kind of stress get to her.

Despite the failure of 'Zero', Katrina threw a lavish Christmas bash for all her close friends from the industry and rang in New Year like a boss. Excited and hopeful for her next big release, Katrina Kaif, was recently spotted at a party held for the star cast of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.

Comedian Sunil Grover, who is playing an essential role in the film was also spotted at the party. And what was the thing that stood out? His camaraderie with Katrina Kaif. And not just Katrina, Grover's friendship with Salman Khan too seems to have gotten stronger with time.

And the numerous Instagram pictures of the three of them is a living proof of that.

As the film is gearing up for the release of its teaser on January 26, the entire star cast came together for a party. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif's sister – Isabella – were in attendance. Katrina looked like a vision in the red dress, while Salman chose to go with his statement all black look.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Priyanka Chopra had been roped in to play the female lead in the film. However, due to the sudden decision to tie the knot with Nick Jonas, Chopra opted out of the film at the last minute and Katrina replaced her.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film – An Ode to My Father.