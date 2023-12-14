Aditya Roy Kapur might not have confirmed his relationship with Ananya Panday in straight sentences, but he did give it away in the most elegant manner on Koffee with Karan. Aditya was the latest guest on Koffee with Karan and Karan Johar didn't miss a minute in diving into his relationship status with Ananya Panday.

Aditya calls Ananya 'Bliss and Joy'

As soon as the show started, Karan asked, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" To this, Aditya Roy Kapur was quick to respond, "As you yourself said on the show, ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." However, Karan wasn't ready to give it up this easily. He further asked Aditya what he finds most attractive in Ananya Panday during rapid fire round.

Gushing over Ananya

"Her sense of humour," pat came the Night Manager's reply. Karan further went on to ask, "If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?" Before Adi could say anything, Arjun Kapoor chimed in and said, "Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata." Ananya Panday had also not confirmed her relationship with Aditya but had dropped multiple hints about their equation. Ananya had called herself Ananya "Coy" Kapur and had also talked about "Night manager".

Aditya's single phase

Karan further questioned Aditya about being single for a long time before the situation now. Aditya said that it was the phase where he was just taking life as it comes. "I was single, I was chilling. I feel when something has to happen, it happens. And I wasn't looking for a relationship or seeking it out," he said. "But you were really enjoying that phase. Don't make it seem like it life was like that. You intentionally chose to be that way," Arjun reasoned.

Karan also spoke to him about being on a dating app. To this Aditya called it an unsuccessful inning where nothing fructified. Arjun Kapoor made fun of Aditya and added that there were many heartbreaks on the opposite gender side but Aditya didn't care as he was back with his guitar and gym and never bothered to check back on the connections he had made.