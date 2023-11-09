Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's Koffee with Karan episode has received mixed reviews on social media. While many seem to have enjoyed their banter, many called it a snooze fest. While Karan Johar had introduced Ananya and Sara as inflammable girls, it was only during the rapid fire round that the episode got all fiery.

The rapid fire round

When Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan about the one thing Ananya has and she doesn't, Sara's response was quick. The Pataudi girl pat replied, "A night manager". On the other hand, when KJo asked Sara the one thing she has and Ananya doesn't, Sara blurted out "a degree". While Ananya seemed a little taken aback by the answer, people have a lot to say on social media.

Reddit reacts

"I mean I don't see the problem. It was quite funny not that insulting. And we all know sara has a habit of coming up with witty replies no matter what the conversation is about, she feels like she's obligated to," a user wrote. "That degree comment had me cracking tf up, Ananya's face was hilarious after she said it (she must've remembered her fake college acceptance scandal when she tried to lie that USC accepted her)," another user commented.

"I wonder how Ananya felt after the reply, l just saw the post of her USC scandal a few days ago," a reddit user commented. "That was the funniest part of the show," another commented. "major insult," came a comment. "ouch! that must have hurt," another comment read. "Tbf this was a blockbuster answer lol. Sara took a dig at the most rooted controversy Pandey ever had," was one more of the comments.