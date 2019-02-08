The wait for who would take home the swanky new Audi for the best answer to Karan Johar's rapid-fire on Koffee with Karan 6 has kept our piqued interest into the show. Celebrities went to extreme levels to win the bonanza and now, finally, we have the answer to who would be taking home the luxurious car home.

And, it's none other than, partly expected Ajay Devgn. Yes, if the report in DNA is to be believed, the actor apparently took home the car yesterday. Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, many celebs were in the running to win the Audi A5 Sportback but, the Devgn boy outsmarted them all with his witty and out-of-the-box answer. Now, for those of you, who have been living under a rock, let us tell you the question and the answer that won him this high-end drive home.

In his rapid-fire, Karan Johar had asked Ajay Devgn, "One superstition that you are guilty of believing." To which, Ajay Devgn had very cleverly replied, "I had this superstition that all your films with 'K' work, till we did Kaal."

Kajol, as always, was quick enough to point out that her husband is definitely taking home the Audi for the cleverest answer. "Okay, he's winning this Audi. Here we come," the Devgn wife had said.

Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das took the final call on who should win the Audi for the best answer.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to promote their upcoming film and grace Karan's couch for the first time this weekend. And from the promo, it certainly looks like a fun episode to watch out for.