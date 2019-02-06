Ajay Devgn has till date pulled off a number of clap-worthy stunts, but one of his most iconic stunts was balancing his body on two parallel moving bikes in the movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Now, it looks like a dog has got inspired by the actor.

A video has been going viral on social media that shows a dog conveniently standing on top of a fast-moving auto-rickshaw. And many have jokingly claimed that the animal was inspired by Ajay Devgn.

While some tagged Ajay Devgn in the posts saying that the dog was inspired by the action star, some did the same saying that it is his pet dog. Not just commoners, some of the Bollywood actors have also been sharing the video and taking pleasure out of the video.

Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-actor Riteish Deshmukh shared the clip on Twitter and tagged Ajay to say: "@ajaydevgn just saw your dog." Showing his witty side, Ajay Devgn replied by sharing a picture of a bird resting on a fence with its legs balanced on two sides. He captioned the image as "ya just like how this bird is mine".

Noticing this funny exchange of tweets between the two stars, their fans also started sharing similar hilarious pictures and videos. Well, the internet truly is a funny place.

Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019

Spotted recently.. Ajay Devgn’s dog pic.twitter.com/9zkWIFlY4M — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 5, 2019

LOL: Watch this dog getting inspired by the famous @ajaydevgn stunt :) pic.twitter.com/rp2AoyZpTb — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 5, 2019

sir, you never told anybody that you have a pet frog too.. pic.twitter.com/451vylrsuJ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2019

Ajay devgan SAMOSA ...? #TotalDhamaal style pic.twitter.com/1i1CHmxBNH — FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) February 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Ajay has been busy promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal that is slated to be released on February 22. The film also features Riteish, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Niharica Raizada.