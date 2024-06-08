Kiara Advani has dropped a scintillating picture from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party. Almost entire Bollywood had joined the Ambanis in their two-day cruise ship trip to Italy. The short but luxurious getaway was planned as one of Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding fun ceremony. Now, Kiara has shared a sensuous picture with best friend Isha Ambani from the cruise party.

Social media reactions

In the picture, the two childhood friends can be seen flaunting their backs and posing glamorously. The picture has evoked a lot of reaction on social media. "She definitely know how to survive in film industry," wrote a user. "want more pictures from front, back, right side, left side from all angle because you are looking so smoking hottt ma'am," another user wrote. "Friends forever," a social media user commented. "Childhood best friends," another social media user opined.

"That dress and that back," a comment read. "The face of money," another comment read. "Slay", "queens", "hot were some more comments on the picture. Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and few more celebs reacted to the picture and dropped love and fire emojis. However, contrary to reports of Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani being best friends, the two happen to be good friends.

Isha - Kiara best friends?

"Isha is a very close friend, she is an old friend. My best friends are girlfriends of mine from school - Sanya, Kareena, Charvi, Anuja, Sakshi," Kiara had once said in an interview. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt seems to have formed a strong friendship with Isha Ambani. The two have even partnered together on business ventures.

Alia's friendship with Isha

"I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So, this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like 'Both of us are mothers'," Alia Bhatt had said in an interview.